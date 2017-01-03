What's New
Burn While Reading: Ozone Journal by Peter Balakian, 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry
That Henry Greenbaum spoke November 16th at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College recounting his…
Potomac Review 2017 Pushcart Prize Nominations
We are delighted to nominate these fine works and writers for the next Pushcart Prize…
Calling All Former Interns!
Ten years of fabulous interns! We are reaching out to all former Potomac Review interns…
Past Contributor Polly Buckingham Wins Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction
Congratulations to past contributor Polly Buckingham, who has won the 2016 Katherine Anne Porter Prize…
American Commons and Campus Commons: The Commonspire
Our Republic of Outrage and Its Assault on America’s Public Square “I am convinced.” “Let…
Stepping Into the Batter’s Box of the Present: David Nicholson and His Secret City
Whether or not the great American novel has been written, the great Washington D.C. novel,…
Night Jobbed
Our Associate Editor David Lott has a new flash fiction piece up at 100 word…
E. Ethelbert Miller: A Man Collected, An Archive Achieved
Because E. Ethelbert Miller’s poetry maintains a steady and accessible attachment to our national narrative,…
Mindfulness and The Pen
PR Interns Hieu Duong and Juliana Borelli offer these ideas about writing and mindfulness, mixing…
Translations: A Master Class With Alicia Partnoy
Poetry is an alluring way to write about the raw human emotions that exist in…
Lost (and Found) in Translation
Depending on whom you talk to, the translation of poetry is either a subspecies of…
Conversations and Connections 2016
What began as a rainy Saturday ended in brilliant sunshine. And if this were…
