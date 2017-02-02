Come say hello to us at AWP 2017 right here in our backyard, at the Convention Center in Washington D.C., from February 9th to the 11th. We will have on hand plenty of copies of our newest issue, #60, which just came off the presses. We’ll also have plenty of bags, pens, flash drives, and other goodies for our visitors.

In addition, we’ll also be co-hosting a reception with our fellow magazine friends Juked, Solstice Literary Magazine, and Talking Writing. Mark this down on your calendars! There will be fabulous appetizers, a cash bar, and kindred spirits galore. We hope to see you there!

Open Minds Reception

Friday, February 10th, 5 – 7 p.m.

Bobby Van’s Grill

1201 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005-3919

