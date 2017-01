We are delighted to nominate these fine works and writers for the next Pushcart Prize anthology. Fiction: Kyle Hays’s “Sit Still,” Stephanie Allen’s “Deer Hunt,” and Shane Jones’s “Pluses.” Poetry: Michael Estes’s, “Joseph Cornell on the Prairie,” Michael Miller’s “Crossing, Harpers Ferry,” and J. Dee Cochran’s “Skin and Testament.” Congrats and good luck!

